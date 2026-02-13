MG Majestor Unveiled in India, Pre-Bookings Open at Rs. 41,000

JSW MG Motor India has officially unveiled the MG Majestor, positioning it as India’s first D+ segment SUV. The model was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and pre-bookings are now open for Rs. 41,000. Prices will be announced closer to launch, with showroom display and test drives scheduled for April 2026, and deliveries commencing from May 2026.

Built on a 2,950mm wheelbase, the Majestor measures 5,046mm in length, 2,016mm in width, and 1,870mm in height, making it the longest, widest, and tallest SUV in its segment. Design highlights include a large Mosaic Matrix grille, split headlamps, connected LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators, a raised bonnet line, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the Majestor features a black-themed cabin with leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof. The front seats are ventilated and offer massage, memory, and multiple adjustment functions. It can be configured in six- or seven-seat layouts.

The SUV gets dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual wireless chargers, a 220-volt power outlet, and over 75 connected car features. Three-zone climate control, and a column-mounted gear shifter are also part of the package.

Powering the Majestor is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 213bhp and 478Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It will be offered in both 2WD and advanced 4WD configurations.

The Majestor comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, along with a 360-degree HD camera, ESP with ABS and EBD, traction control, and roll movement intervention.

It will be offered in Sharp and Savvy variants, across 2WD and 4WD drivetrains, and in four colour options – Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black, and Metal Ash.

