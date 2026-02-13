    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG Majestor Unveiled in India, Pre-Bookings Open at Rs. 41,000

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 13 February 2026,04:36 PM IST

            JSW MG Motor India has officially unveiled the MG Majestor, positioning it as India’s first D+ segment SUV. The model was previously showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and pre-bookings are now open for Rs. 41,000. Prices will be announced closer to launch, with showroom display and test drives scheduled for April 2026, and deliveries commencing from May 2026.

            Built on a 2,950mm wheelbase, the Majestor measures 5,046mm in length, 2,016mm in width, and 1,870mm in height, making it the longest, widest, and tallest SUV in its segment. Design highlights include a large Mosaic Matrix grille, split headlamps, connected LED tail lamps with sequential turn indicators, a raised bonnet line, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

            MG Majestor Dashboard

            Inside, the Majestor features a black-themed cabin with leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof. The front seats are ventilated and offer massage, memory, and multiple adjustment functions. It can be configured in six- or seven-seat layouts.

            The SUV gets dual 12.3-inch displays for the infotainment system and instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual wireless chargers, a 220-volt power outlet, and over 75 connected car features. Three-zone climate control, and a column-mounted gear shifter are also part of the package.

            Powering the Majestor is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 213bhp and 478Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. It will be offered in both 2WD and advanced 4WD configurations.

            MG Majestor Right Rear Three Quarter

            The Majestor comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS, along with a 360-degree HD camera, ESP with ABS and EBD, traction control, and roll movement intervention.

            It will be offered in Sharp and Savvy variants, across 2WD and 4WD drivetrains, and in four colour options – Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black, and Metal Ash.

            MG Majestor
            MGMajestor ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | Majestor | MG Majestor

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            MG Majestor Unveiled in India, Pre-Bookings Open at Rs. 41,000

            MG Majestor Unveiled in India, Pre-Bookings Open at Rs. 41,000

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/13/2026 16:36:52

            Prices will be announced closer to launch, with showroom display and test drives scheduled for April 2026, and deliveries commencing from May 2026.

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris Crosses 50,000 Sales in India

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris Crosses 50,000 Sales in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/11/2026 08:21:08

            The strong sales performance highlights the SUV’s growing acceptance among buyers looking for a practical and spacious family vehicle.

            Hyundai Venue Crosses 80,000 Bookings in India

            Hyundai Venue Crosses 80,000 Bookings in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/11/2026 08:13:31

            The strong interest underscores the compact SUV’s continued popularity among buyers in the fiercely competitive segment.

            Mahindra expands after-sales network in Delhi NCR

            Mahindra expands after-sales network in Delhi NCR

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/11/2026 12:43:34

            The initiative focuses on strengthening service infrastructure, enhancing technical capability, and improving customer convenience for both SUV and electric SUV owners.

            Nissan Gravite Interior Details Revealed Ahead of February Launch

            Nissan Gravite Interior Details Revealed Ahead of February Launch

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/11/2026 08:03:30

            The latest teasers give buyers a first look at the cabin layout and key features of the new MPV, which is expected to compete in the value-centric family vehicle space.

            Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed, Prices to be Announced on 20 February

            Tata Punch EV Facelift Revealed, Prices to be Announced on 20 February

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/09/2026 08:55:39

            The updated model will be officially launched on 20 February, when prices and detailed specifications will be announced.

            Mercedes-Benz V-Class Set to Launch in India on 3 March

            Mercedes-Benz V-Class Set to Launch in India on 3 March

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/06/2026 10:47:39

            The announcement comes ahead of deliveries, which are expected to begin shortly after the official launch.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch EV Facelift

            Tata Punch EV Facelift

            ₹ 9.99 - 14.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            ₹ 16.00 - 19.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

            ₹ 48.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Mercedes-Benz New V-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New V-Class

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 13.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI