    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG Majestor India Launch on 12 February

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Friday 23 January 2026,11:41 AM IST

            JSW MG Motor India has confirmed that the upcoming MG Majestor will be officially unveiled in India on 12 February. The SUV was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo last year and is now nearing its market debut, with the brand finalising preparations for its launch.

            Positioned above the Gloster, the Majestor will serve as MG’s flagship internal combustion SUV in the country. Recent sightings of near-production test mules indicate that the model is in its final stages of development ahead of launch.

            In terms of design, the Majestor is expected to feature a bold and upright stance with a blacked-out grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps, slim LED DRLs, chunky skid plates, and distinctive alloy wheels. The SUV will be based on a ladder frame platform, underlining its focus on ruggedness and road presence.

            Inside, the MG Majestor is likely to offer a premium cabin with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and advanced driver assistance systems. A three-row seating layout will be standard.

            Powering the MG Majestor is expected to be a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system. This engine is tuned to deliver 213bhp and 478Nm of torque.

            Once launched, the MG Majestor will rival the Toyota Fortuner Legender, and Skoda Kodiaq in the premium three-row SUV segment.

            MG Majestor
            MGMajestor ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | Majestor | MG Majestor

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra Introduces Thar Roxx Star Edition with Introductory Price of Rs. 16.85 Lakh

            Mahindra Introduces Thar Roxx Star Edition with Introductory Price of Rs. 16.85 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/24/2026 14:59:07

            Launched at an introductory price starting from Rs. 16.85 lakh, ex-showroom, the Star Edition sits above the standard Roxx trims and is aimed at customers looking for added exclusivity and visual distinction.

            MG Majestor India Launch on 12 February

            MG Majestor India Launch on 12 February

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/23/2026 11:41:03

            The SUV was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo last year and is now nearing its market debut, with the brand finalising preparations for its launch.

            Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Ratings

            Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Ratings

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/23/2026 08:39:13

            The results underline the brand’s focus on occupant protection and safety engineering as it strengthens its presence in the Indian EV market.

            MG Cyberster Introduced in New Iris Cyan Colour Option

            MG Cyberster Introduced in New Iris Cyan Colour Option

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/22/2026 15:23:38

            Called Iris Cyan, the new shade adds a distinctive blue-green hue to the electric roadster’s colour palette.

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled With Fresh Design, New Features and Revised Gearboxes

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled With Fresh Design, New Features and Revised Gearboxes

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/21/2026 14:43:45

            The refreshed model brings noticeable design changes, a more feature rich cabin and updated transmission options, with bookings now open ahead of the price announcement.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Electric Unveiled in India

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Electric Unveiled in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/21/2026 14:31:15

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially entered India’s battery electric vehicle space with the introduction of the Urban Cruiser Ebella. Bookings for the Ebella will are open for Rs. 21,000, while prices will be announced at a later date.

            Kia India Introduces New Syros HTK EX Variant at Rs. 9.89 Lakh

            Kia India Introduces New Syros HTK EX Variant at Rs. 9.89 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/19/2026 11:06:33

            Positioned above the standard Syros HTK trim, the new variant is aimed at buyers seeking more features without a significant jump in price.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kushaq

            Skoda Kushaq

            ₹ 10.66 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift

            Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift

            ₹ 1.85 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Renault Duster

            Renault Duster

            ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            ₹ 16.00 - 19.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2026
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 13.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI