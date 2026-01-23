MG Majestor India Launch on 12 February

JSW MG Motor India has confirmed that the upcoming MG Majestor will be officially unveiled in India on 12 February. The SUV was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo last year and is now nearing its market debut, with the brand finalising preparations for its launch.

Positioned above the Gloster, the Majestor will serve as MG’s flagship internal combustion SUV in the country. Recent sightings of near-production test mules indicate that the model is in its final stages of development ahead of launch.

In terms of design, the Majestor is expected to feature a bold and upright stance with a blacked-out grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps, slim LED DRLs, chunky skid plates, and distinctive alloy wheels. The SUV will be based on a ladder frame platform, underlining its focus on ruggedness and road presence.

Inside, the MG Majestor is likely to offer a premium cabin with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and advanced driver assistance systems. A three-row seating layout will be standard.

Powering the MG Majestor is expected to be a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system. This engine is tuned to deliver 213bhp and 478Nm of torque.

Once launched, the MG Majestor will rival the Toyota Fortuner Legender, and Skoda Kodiaq in the premium three-row SUV segment.

MG | Majestor | MG Majestor