            MG Majestor India Launch in May

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Saturday 26 April 2025,17:20 PM IST

            MG showcased the Gloster-based Majestor SUV at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Test mules of the same have been spied on multiple occasions ever since.

            Set to launch in May, the Majestor will be positioned above the Gloster. Spy shots reveal a more muscular and prominent stance, revised fascia with wide grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps, angular DRLs, and a chunky bumper with silver finish. To the rear, the SUV gets connected tail lights and bold and chunky 'MAJESTOR' lettering. There's also a dual-exhaust. Internal features are set to include a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS.

            The Majestor will carry over the same mechanicals as the Gloster, speculated to command a premium over Rs. 5 lakh over the former. This will directly pit it against the Toyota Fortuner.

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

