MG M9 MPV India Launch on 21 July

JSW MG Motor India will introduce the all-electric M9 MPV on July 21 through its exclusive MG Select dealership network. Customers can already place bookings with a refundable token of Rs. 51,000 at showrooms and online.

The M9 measures 5,200 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, 1,800 mm in height, and rides on a 3,200 mm wheelbase. It features a boxy exterior with slim DRLs, split headlamps, electric sliding rear doors, and full-width tail lamps.

Inside, the MPV offers a luxurious cabin drapped in cognac brown leather and suede across three rows. The second row comprises lounge seats with heating, cooling, massage functions, and power-operated recline. A 12.2-inch infotainment screen, seven-inch digital driver display, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and rear entertainment screens are part of the package.

The power comes from a front-mounted 245bhp and 350 Nm motor that draws power from a 90 kWh battery pack. MG claims a range of 548km based on internal testing.

Positioned between the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire, the MG M9 will be the country’s first electric entry in the luxury MPV space and is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 70 lakh, ex-showroom.

MG | M9 EV | MG M9 EV