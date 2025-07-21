MG M9 Launches Limousine at Rs. 69.90 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has introduced the MG M9 MPV, at an introductory price of Rs. 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned as a luxury electric M9, it is available through the company’s premium retail channel, MG Select.

The M9 is powered by a 90kWh battery packs that delivers a claimed range of 548 km. It supports fast charging, with the battery charging from 30 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. The electric motor produces 241bhp and 350Nm, and the M9 rides on 19-inch ContiSeal self-sealing tyres.

The vehicle features what MG calls Presidential Seats with 16-way power adjustment, massage functions, heating and ventilation. Other notable features include a 13-speaker JBL audio system, 64-colour ambient lighting, dual sunroof, and a 55-litre frunk.

In terms of safety, the M9 comes equipped with seven airbags, and is certified with five-star Euro NCAP and A NCAP safety ratings. It also comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS features.

The bookings for the MG M9 are now open and interested customers can reserve the model with a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh. Deliveries are scheduled to begin from 10 August.

MG | M9 EV | MG M9 EV