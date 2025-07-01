MG M9 Full Details Revealed

MG India has officially unveiled the M9 luxury EV. This new premium MPV will challenge the likes of the Kia Carnival, with a feature set that rivals even premium executive sedans. On the outside, the M9 gets a trapezoidal mesh grille, split LED headlights, and huge proportions. Like the Carnival, you get electric sliding rear doors and a huge boot area (third row folded). MG India is offering a choice of three colours— White, Grey, and Black.

The second row features 16-way adjustable ottoman seats with ventilation, heating, and massage functions. You get dual sunroofs (single-pane + panoramic), 64-colour ambient lighting, and a 13-speaker JBL sound system. The second-row passengers get an armrest touchscreen for seat, lighting, and climate controls. The M9 also features a 55-litre frunk and up to 945 litres of boot space with flexible seat folding options.

Under the hood, the M9 is equipped with a 90kWh battery pack and a 245bhp motor, tuned to churn out 350Nm torque. MG claims a range of 548km on a full charge (based on internal testing). Charging options include a 160 kW DC fast charger and an 11 kW AC home charger.

In terms of safety, the M9 gets seven airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, and a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP and ANCAP (Asean NCAP). Prices are yet to be announced, but expectations suggest that it will be sold at a markup closer to the Kia Carnival rather than the ultra-premium Toyota Vellfire.

MG | M9 EV | MG M9 EV