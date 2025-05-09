MG M9 Bookings Open for Rs. 51,000

JSW MG Motor India has officially commenced bookings for its flagship electric MPV, the M9, signalling its imminent arrival. Interested buyers can book it with a token deposit of Rs. 51,000, exclusively through MG's premium 'Select' retail outlets.

While its initial launch was anticipated in March 2025, the M9's grand entrance has seen a slight detour. Stretching an impressive 5,200mm in length with a generous 3,200mm wheelbase, it pits itself against established ICE rivals like the Kia Carnival.

Sleek LED DRLs distinguish the front fascia of the M9, while the main headlamp units are strategically positioned below on the bumper. At the rear, the interconnected tail lamps cascade downwards, complemented by a roof-mounted spoiler.

Inside, the M9 offers seven- and eight-seater configurations. It comes equipped with a dual sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, powered front and rear seats equipped with heating, ventilation, and even massage functions. Furthermore, the M9 also boasts Level 2 ADAS features.

It draws power from a 90kWh battery pack feeding a single front axle-mounted electric motor. This FWD powertrain delivers 245bhp and 350Nm torque, promising a claimed WLTP range of 430 kilometres on a single charge.

