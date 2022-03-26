MG introduces e-Pay online finance platform

MG Motor India has introduced MG e-Pay, an online car finance platform that is built to offer transparent and convenient online car purchase solutions. The company claims that MG e-Pay helps customers by enabling flexible, transparent, seamless, and quick loan approvals from the comfort of their homes. To provide a wide choice to customers, MG has reportedly partnered with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime, and Axis Bank to offer customized and instant financing options

MG Motor India has enhanced the digital car-buying experience for new-age customers with eXpert and e-Pay. As claimed by the company, eXpert offers a holistic digital experience to customers, while e-Pay offers flexibility with an online financing solution. Using e-Pay, customers can purchase a vehicle in just five clicks and seven simple steps. Apart from customisation options in the form of accessories, protect plan, and merchandise, the e-Pay also offers access to pre-approved loan offers from multiple financiers and can customize the loan tenure, amount, and rate of interest.

With just a few clicks, customers can track the loan approval status as well as sanction letters in real-time and can also receive their new cars at their doorsteps. Interestingly, the e-Pay benefits are applicable to both online and offline booked customers. Additionally, the company is also working on adding more banks, as well as, NBFCs to expand the portfolio.

Speaking on the occasion Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we are constantly innovating our digital platforms to stay connected with our customers and ensure the best-in-class experience. After effectively catering to over a million customers through the MG online buying platform, we intend to take a step further and simplify customer journey to avail suitable financing options for buying cars online.”

