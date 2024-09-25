MG Hector Snowstorm launched; priced at Rs. 21.53 lakh

MG Motor India has launched the Hector Snowstorm edition with a starting price of Rs. 21.53 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in Hector and Hector Plus versions, it can be had in a total of five variants with petrol and diesel powertrains.

As part of the special edition, the Hector Snowstorm gets a dark chrome grille flanked by LED projector headlamps with black bezels. It rides on gloss black alloy wheels, red brake callipers, and smoked tail lamps. The roof rails are also painted in black and it gets ‘Snowstorm’ emblems inside out.

The Hector Snowstorm is based on Sharp Pro variants and is offered with 1.5-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines with CVT and manual gearboxes, respectively.

