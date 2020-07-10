MG Hector Plus measurments revealed

Desirazu Venkat Friday 10 July 2020, 21:27 PM

The MG Hector Plus will be launched in India on 13 July across six variants and three powertrain options. We’ve revealed the variant-wise features and no here are its dimensions.

The Hector Plus measures in at 4.72-metres with a wheelbase of 2.75-metres. As compared to the standard Hector the Hector Plus is 650mm longer but is exactly the same as the latter across all the other dimensions. The added length is expected to offer good boot space with all three rows in place. The MG Hector Plus was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year and is the third MG model for India that will be slotted into a spot above the MG Hector in their line-up.