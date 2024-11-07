    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG Hector Plus gets 2 new variants

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 07 November 2024,12:45 PM IST

            JSW MG Motor India has introduced two new variants in the Hector Plus lineup.

            The Hector Plus is now available in Select Pro Petrol CVT and Smart Pro Diesel Manual variants priced at Rs. 19.72 lakh and 20.65 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. The newly added variants come equipped with 14-inch portrait-styled touchscreen infotainment systems with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car features, wireless charging pad, engine start/stop button, leatherette upholstery, and powered driver seat.

            MG Hector Plus Left Side View

            The powertrain options include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque whereas the latter is tuned to put out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. While the oil burner is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the petrol mill can be had in six-speed manual and CVT gearboxes.

            MG Hector Plus
            MGHector Plus ₹ 17.50 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | MG Hector Plus | Hector Plus

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Skoda Kodiaq India launch confirmed for May 2025

            Skoda Kodiaq India launch confirmed for May 2025

            By Jay Shah11/08/2024 19:42:34

            The new Skoda Kodiaq will make India debut in May 2025.

            New Maruti Dzire secure five-star GNCAP safety rating

            New Maruti Dzire secure five-star GNCAP safety rating

            By Haji Chakralwale11/08/2024 16:54:57

            The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has scored full five-star safety ratings in the GNCAP crash tests

            MG Hector Plus gets 2 new variants

            MG Hector Plus gets 2 new variants

            By Jay Shah11/07/2024 12:06:40

            MG Hector Plus lineup gets two new variants.

            Upcoming Kia SUV teased officially

            Upcoming Kia SUV teased officially

            By Haji Chakralwale11/07/2024 10:37:27

            Kia India has released the first-ever teaser of its upcoming SUV, which will be positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos.

            Skoda Kylaq compact SUV launched in India at Rs. 7.89 lakh

            Skoda Kylaq compact SUV launched in India at Rs. 7.89 lakh

            By Jay Shah11/06/2024 18:38:24

            Skoda Kylaq launched in India at Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

            New Maruti Suzuki Dzire unveiled in India

            New Maruti Suzuki Dzire unveiled in India

            By Jay Shah11/05/2024 21:19:20

            New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire revealed.

            Hyundai Verna benefits from a rear spoiler and new colour

            Hyundai Verna benefits from a rear spoiler and new colour

            By Haji Chakralwale11/05/2024 17:21:42

            The Hyundai Verna has been updated with a rear spoiler and a new Amazon Grey exterior colour.

            Featured Cars

            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

            ₹ 2.00 - 2.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mahindra BE 6e

            Mahindra BE 6e

            ₹ 17.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 50.00 - 52.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Audi Q6 e-tron

            Audi Q6 e-tron

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Power

            ₹ 3.04 - 5.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Honda New Amaze

            Honda New Amaze

            ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Mahindra XUV.e8

            Mahindra XUV.e8

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class

            Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class

            ₹ 3.60 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo EX40

            Volvo EX40

            ₹ 56.10 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz E-Class

            ₹ 78.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD eMax 7

            BYD eMax 7

            ₹ 26.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars