MG Hector Plus gets 2 new variants

JSW MG Motor India has introduced two new variants in the Hector Plus lineup.

The Hector Plus is now available in Select Pro Petrol CVT and Smart Pro Diesel Manual variants priced at Rs. 19.72 lakh and 20.65 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. The newly added variants come equipped with 14-inch portrait-styled touchscreen infotainment systems with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car features, wireless charging pad, engine start/stop button, leatherette upholstery, and powered driver seat.

The powertrain options include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former produces 141bhp and 250Nm of torque whereas the latter is tuned to put out 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. While the oil burner is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, the petrol mill can be had in six-speed manual and CVT gearboxes.

