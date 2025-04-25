MG Hector gets E20 compliant petrol engines

JSW MG Motor India has announced that the Hector powertrains are now E20 fuel compliant. The 1.5-litre petrol engine that powers the SUV can now run on a blend of E20 (20 per cent ethanol blended) petrol. It continues to be offered with manual and CVT gearboxes.

This step aligns with the Government of India’s mandate for E20 complianc in gasoline-fuelled vehicles manufactured post April 1, 2025. Thus, all petrol variants of Hector rolling off the production line after 31 March, 2025, will meet this standard. The update also applies to all petrol versions of Hector Plus SUV.

The Hector continues to be offered in Style, Shine Pro, Select Pro, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro variants with a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 13.99 lakh.

While the Hector meets the compliance now, the Astor was made E20 compliant in 2024.

Rakesh Sen, Director Sales, JSW MG Motor India said, “The enduring popularity of the Hector highlights its outstanding quality and an alignment with our customers’ needs. The introduction of the E20-compliant version demonstrates in no uncertain terms our commitment to innovation and sustainability in everything we do.”

