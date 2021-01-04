MG Hector facelift teased ahead of official launch

Jay Shah Monday 04 January 2021, 19:56 PM

MG has finally announced the launch date of the 2021 Hector Plus facelift. The updated SUV with a seven-seat layout will break covers on 7 January 2021. The car has started to arrive at the dealers’ stockyards and you can read about it here. It is expected to feature cosmetic changes and feature additions over the current generation model.

The upcoming model is likely to get a revised front grille, redesigned 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, and a slightly tweaked rear profile. Feature additions to the cabin could be in the form of ventilated front seats, wireless charging, and a new black-beige colour themed dashboard and leather upholstery. The main highlight of the facelift is the bench type seat in the second row making the car comfortable for seven occupants.

It is speculated that the new Hector will be offered only in two variants – Super and Sharp. The engines are unlikely to receive any updates and the 1.5-litre petrol with a mild-hybrid system and the 2.0-litre diesel will continue its duties on the facelift as well. The former is expected to be mated to a six-speed manual and a DCT unit while the latter could be available only with a six-speed manual gearbox. We expect the 2021 Hector to cost Rs 30,000 to Rs 70,000 more than the current six-seat model.