            MG Hector Facelift Launched in India at Rs. 11.99 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 16 December 2025,12:01 PM IST

            JSW MG Motor India has launched the updated MG Hector in the Indian market, with prices starting at Rs. 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The facelifted SUV brings noticeable updates to its exterior design, cabin ambience, and in-car technology, while continuing to be offered in multiple seating configurations.

            MG Hector Wheel

            On the outside, the new Hector features a revised front end grille with new chrome inserts, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and fresh alloy wheel designs. MG has also introduced two new exterior colour options with this update, Celadon Blue and Pearl White, adding more variety to the SUV’s colour palette.

            Inside, the Hector now gets new interior themes depending on the seating layout. The five-seater version features a dual-tone Ice Grey cabin, while the six- and seven-seater variants receive a new Urban Tan interior theme. These are complemented by updated trim elements and upholstery, aimed at enhancing the premium feel of the cabin. Feature highlights continue to include ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate.

            MG Hector Dashboard

            Technology remains a key focus area for the Hector. It continues to offer a 14-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, now updated with improved processing through Smart Boost technology. MG has also introduced a new gesture-based control feature for select functions, along with connected car features, digital Bluetooth key, remote vehicle functions, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

            In terms of safety and assistance systems, the Hector offers features such as a 360 degree camera, electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold assist, and advanced driver assistance systems on higher variants.

            MG Hector Left Side View

            Powering the MG Hector facelift is the familiar 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 143bhp and 250Nm of torque. It is available with both manual and CVT gearbox options. MG has confirmed that diesel variants of the Hector will be introduced at a later stage in 2026.

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/16/2025 12:13:19

            The newly priced Accomplished and Accomplished+ trims are pegged at Rs. 17.99 lakh and Rs. 21.99 lakh, respectively, bringing the full pricing range of the Sierra into view.

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/16/2025 12:01:22

            The facelifted SUV brings noticeable updates to its exterior design, cabin ambience, and in-car technology, while continuing to be offered in multiple seating configurations.

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/15/2025 08:06:03

            Mini India has expanded its portfolio with the launch of the new Cooper S Convertible in the country. Priced at Rs. 58.50 lakh, ex-showroom, the open top Mini is offered as a CBU and sits above the standard three-door Cooper S hatchback.

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/15/2025 07:58:21

            Mercedes-Benz India has announced a price revision across its entire model range, effective from 1 January, 2026. The revision will see ex-showroom prices increase by up to two per cent, depending on the model.

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/14/2025 11:32:53

            The test mule was seen wearing light camouflage, suggesting that the changes are likely to be evolutionary rather than a full redesign.

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/12/2025 12:15:03

            Customers will be able to reserve the SUV with a token amount of Rs. 21,000, while the official market launch is scheduled for 5 January 2026.

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/11/2025 17:06:04

            Alongside the announcement, the carmaker has also released a new teaser highlighting a fresh exterior paint shade that will be introduced with the updated SUV.

