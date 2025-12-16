MG Hector Facelift Launched in India at Rs. 11.99 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India has launched the updated MG Hector in the Indian market, with prices starting at Rs. 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The facelifted SUV brings noticeable updates to its exterior design, cabin ambience, and in-car technology, while continuing to be offered in multiple seating configurations.

On the outside, the new Hector features a revised front end grille with new chrome inserts, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and fresh alloy wheel designs. MG has also introduced two new exterior colour options with this update, Celadon Blue and Pearl White, adding more variety to the SUV’s colour palette.

Inside, the Hector now gets new interior themes depending on the seating layout. The five-seater version features a dual-tone Ice Grey cabin, while the six- and seven-seater variants receive a new Urban Tan interior theme. These are complemented by updated trim elements and upholstery, aimed at enhancing the premium feel of the cabin. Feature highlights continue to include ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate.

Technology remains a key focus area for the Hector. It continues to offer a 14-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, now updated with improved processing through Smart Boost technology. MG has also introduced a new gesture-based control feature for select functions, along with connected car features, digital Bluetooth key, remote vehicle functions, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

In terms of safety and assistance systems, the Hector offers features such as a 360 degree camera, electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold assist, and advanced driver assistance systems on higher variants.

Powering the MG Hector facelift is the familiar 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 143bhp and 250Nm of torque. It is available with both manual and CVT gearbox options. MG has confirmed that diesel variants of the Hector will be introduced at a later stage in 2026.

