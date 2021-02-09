MG Hector CVT to be launched in India on 11 February

Tuesday 09 February 2021, 20:01 PM

The 2021 MG Hector will get a new addition to its powertrain set up in the form of a CVT on 11 February. This transmission option will be offered with the 1.5-litre turbo petrol that produces 141bhp/250Nm and is currently offered with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. The CVT gets a manual mode as well as a sport mode.

The 2021 Hector was launched last month and gets a few changes on the outside as well as the inside. In addition to this petrol 1.5-litre engine with the 6MT/DCT/CVT you can also have the Hector with a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol mated to a six-speed manual and producing 141bhp/250Nm. The only diesel on offer is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit producing 168hp/350Nm and offered with a six-speed manual.

