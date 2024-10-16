    Recently Viewed
            MG Hector and Hector Plus prices hiked

            Wednesday 16 October 2024,10:32 AM IST

            JSW MG Motor India has revised the ex-showroom prices of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs. The new prices are applicable from this month and select variants get a hike of up to Rs. 75,000.

            The MG Hector that is broadly offered in six variants gets a hike of up to Rs. 62,000. Meanwhile, the Hector Plus with more seating configurations get a price revision of up to Rs. 75,000. Both SUVs are also offered with special edition versions called 100-year edition, Blackstorm, and Snowstorm editions.

            These MG SUVs are offered with 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. While the former is offered with manual and CVT gearboxes, the latter is paired only with a six-speed manual gearbox.

            MG | MG Hector | Hector | MG Hector Plus | Hector Plus

