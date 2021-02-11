MG Hector and Hector Plus petrol CVT launched in India; prices start at Rs 16.51 lakh
The 2021 MG Hector and Hector Plus range has been expanded with a new CVT gearbox. The new transmission will be available in the Sharp and Smart trims for both the models with a starting price of Rs 16.51 lakh for the Hector and Rs 17.21 lakh for the Hector Plus, both prices, ex-showroom.
The 2021 Hector Plus was launched last month and gets a few changes on the outside as well as the inside. In addition to this petrol 1.5-litre engine with the 6MT/DCT/CVT you can also have the Hector Plus with a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol mated to a six-speed manual and producing 141bhp/250Nm. The only diesel on offer is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit producing 168hp/350Nm and offered with a six-speed manual.
The 2021 Hector was launched last month and gets a few changes on the outside as well as the inside. In addition to this petrol 1.5-litre engine with the 6MT/DCT/CVT you can also have the Hector with a 1.5-litre hybrid petrol mated to a six-speed manual and producing 141bhp/250Nm. The only diesel on offer is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit producing 168hp/350Nm and offered with a six-speed manual.
The MG Hector Plus is a rival for the likes of the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500 as well as certain variants of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.
Prices for the MG Hector CVT range (All-India Ex-showroom):
MG Hector Smart CVT- Rs16.51 lakh
MG Hector Sharp CVT- Rs 18.09 lakh
MG Hector Plus CVT Smart six-seater – Rs17.21 lakh
MG Hector Plus CVT Sharp six-seater- Rs 18.89 lakh
