MG Gloster officially teased

Desirazu Venkat Wednesday 12 August 2020, 13:34 PM

The MG Gloster SUV has been teased ahead of a launch later this year. It’s the British automaker’s third vehicle for the Indian market and was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo. It’s a big SUV measuring in at 5.0-meters with a wheelbase of 2.95-meters and will be priced in the region of Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The Gloster will also be the first SUV in the segment to offer front distance warning, front collision warning as well as an auto parking function. In addition to the segment standard features, it will also get the connected car technology from the Hector/Hector Plus. Internationally it’s offered with turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol and we expect the Indian market will also get a hybrid as well as a diesel-powered variant. MG is expected to launch the Gloster during the festival season and in this price bracket will take on cars like the BMW X1 , Volvo XC40 as well as vehicles like the Toyota Fortuner , Ford Endeavour , Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace and the Skoda Kodiaq.