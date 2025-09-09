    Recently Viewed
            MG Extends Full GST Benefits on ICE Range

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 09 September 2025,15:13 PM IST

            MG has announced benefits of up to Rs 3.04 lakh as a result of GST 2.0. The benefits on booking the popular MG SUVs took effect from 7 September. The automaker currently has a four-model ICE range in the form of the Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, and the Gloster, all of which are SUVs.

            Commenting on the price reduction, Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said “The government’s decision to rationalise GST is a good move that directly addresses the affordability challenge for car buyers, and builds positive consumer sentiment. By extending the full benefit of this reform across our SUV portfolio, we want to ensure that customers experience the immediate value of this change. At a time when demand is set to strengthen, especially around the festive season, our focus is on making our SUVs — the Astor, Hector, and the Gloster — more accessible and attractive. More than just passing on the benefits, this move reinforces trust, enables easier ownership, and encourages more customers to embrace MG.”

            MG Extends Full GST Benefits on ICE Range

            By Desirazu Venkat09/09/2025 15:13:51

            MG has announced benefits of up to Rs 3.04 lakh as a result of GST 2.0. The benefits on booking the popular MG SUVs took effect from 7 September.

