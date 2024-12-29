MG Cyberster to be launched with four colour options

After its debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, MG has revealed that the Cyberster will be offered in four colour options. The four exterior paint schemes include English White, Cosmic Silver, Inca Yellow, and Dynamic Red. The only interior colour scheme on offer is a brown-tan finish with more options expected to arrive in the future.

The Cyberster is MG’s first vehicle for its Select premium chain of showrooms and will be followed by the MIfa 9 MPV by the end of the financial year.

It will be offered in one fully loaded GT model. This will be equipped with a 77kWh battery pack that can offer the EV a range of up to 510km on a single charge. The dual motors of the EV are rated to produce 510bhp and 725Nm of peak torque, with a claimed 0-100kmph acceleration in just 3.2 seconds.

We expect the MG Cyberster to cost roughly Rs. 60 lakh to Rs. 70 lakh in the top-spec guise with GT AWD setup.

