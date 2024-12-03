    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG Cyberster sportscar set for 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo debut

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 03 December 2024,11:02 AM IST

            Earlier this year MG announced that it would give off its premium cars and future NEVs into a new space called MG Select. They will be a ew set of premium showrooms spread out across 12 cities and their opening act will be the MG Cyberster sportscar.

            MG Cyberster Dashboard

            Unveiled in 2022, the Cyberster is MG return to it's two-door roots but with its latest design language and of course EV heart. Some of its major highlights include the scissor doors, full LED light package, 500km claimed range and a 0-100kmph time of 3.2 seconds.

            The Cyberster doesn't fit any of the conventional vehicle styles that MG has launched so far and will be offered here in limited numbers. It's aim in the larger scheme of things is to draw people into showrooms. The Cyberster will be followed by the Mifa 9 MPV by the end of this financial year.

            MG Cyberster
            MGCyberster ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | MG Cyberster | Cyberster

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            MG Cyberster sportscar set for 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo debut

            MG Cyberster sportscar set for 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo debut

            By Desirazu Venkat12/03/2024 09:54:20

            The MG Cyberster will make its debut at the Bhafrat Mobility Expo in January 2025.

            Facelifted Audi Q7 launched in India at Rs. 88.66 lakh

            Facelifted Audi Q7 launched in India at Rs. 88.66 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat12/03/2024 08:42:26

            New Audi Q7 launched in India at Rs. 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Skoda Kylaq prices of all variants announced

            Skoda Kylaq prices of all variants announced

            By Jay Shah12/02/2024 14:49:28

            Skoda India has revealed the ex-showroom prices of all variants.

            Audi cars to get expensive from 1 January, 2025

            Audi cars to get expensive from 1 January, 2025

            By Jay Shah12/02/2024 11:56:52

            All Audi cars to attract a price hike of three per cent from 1 January, 2025.

            New Honda Amaze unofficial bookings open

            New Honda Amaze unofficial bookings open

            By Jay Shah12/01/2024 08:53:20

            Select dealers have started to accept bookings for the upcoming new Honda Amaze for Rs. 11,000.

            Hyundai Tucson gets 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

            Hyundai Tucson gets 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

            By Jay Shah11/30/2024 15:51:37

            The Hyundai Tucson scores five star BNCAP crash test safety rating.

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha variant to get CNG option soon

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha variant to get CNG option soon

            By Haji Chakralwale11/30/2024 11:13:41

            The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is set to receive a new CNG version with the top-spec Alpha variant.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra BE 6e

            Mahindra BE 6e

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Honda Amaze 2024

            Honda Amaze 2024

            ₹ 7.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Toyota Camry 2024

            Toyota Camry 2024

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2024
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BMW New X3

            BMW New X3

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2025
            Tata Punch facelift

            Tata Punch facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Citroen Aircross facelift

            Citroen Aircross facelift

            ₹ 10.25 - 14.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Audi Q7

            Audi Q7

            ₹ 88.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XEV 9e

            Mahindra XEV 9e

            ₹ 21.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra BE 6e

            Mahindra BE 6e

            ₹ 18.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M5

            BMW M5

            ₹ 1.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E Performance

            ₹ 1.95 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars