MG Cyberster sportscar set for 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo debut

Earlier this year MG announced that it would give off its premium cars and future NEVs into a new space called MG Select. They will be a ew set of premium showrooms spread out across 12 cities and their opening act will be the MG Cyberster sportscar.

Unveiled in 2022, the Cyberster is MG return to it's two-door roots but with its latest design language and of course EV heart. Some of its major highlights include the scissor doors, full LED light package, 500km claimed range and a 0-100kmph time of 3.2 seconds.

The Cyberster doesn't fit any of the conventional vehicle styles that MG has launched so far and will be offered here in limited numbers. It's aim in the larger scheme of things is to draw people into showrooms. The Cyberster will be followed by the Mifa 9 MPV by the end of this financial year.

MG | MG Cyberster | Cyberster