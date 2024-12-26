MG Cyberster specifications revealed; to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Ahead of the official launch of the MG Cyberster at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025, the brand has revealed the exact specifications of the two-door electric car that will be retailed through the brand’s premium outlets, ‘MG Select’

The Cyberster will house a 77kWh battery pack with a dual electric motor setup tuned to produce 510bhp and 725Nm of peak torque. With a claimed zero-to-100kmph sprint time of 3.2 seconds, MG states that it has a driving range of 580km on a single charge.

Besides this, the Cyberster will run on 19 to 20-inch wheels and be fitted with five-link independent suspension at the rear. The highlights of the convertible Cyberster include scissor doors, LED headlamps, connected tail lamps, and a fully digital cockpit with an ADAS suite.

