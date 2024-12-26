    Recently Viewed
            MG Cyberster specifications revealed; to debut at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 26 December 2024,11:15 AM IST

            Ahead of the official launch of the MG Cyberster at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025, the brand has revealed the exact specifications of the two-door electric car that will be retailed through the brand’s premium outlets, ‘MG Select’

            MG Cyberster Dashboard

            The Cyberster will house a 77kWh battery pack with a dual electric motor setup tuned to produce 510bhp and 725Nm of peak torque. With a claimed zero-to-100kmph sprint time of 3.2 seconds, MG states that it has a driving range of 580km on a single charge.

            Besides this, the Cyberster will run on 19 to 20-inch wheels and be fitted with five-link independent suspension at the rear. The highlights of the convertible Cyberster include scissor doors, LED headlamps, connected tail lamps, and a fully digital cockpit with an ADAS suite.

            MG Cyberster
            MGCyberster ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | MG Cyberster | Cyberster

