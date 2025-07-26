MG Cyberster Launched in India at Rs. 74.99 Lakh

    Recently Viewed
            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 26 July 2025,15:34 PM IST

            JSW MG Motor India has launched the MG Cyberster, its first all-electric roadster, under the MG Select luxury sub-brand. The vehicle is priced at Rs. 72.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers with pre-reserved bookings, while fresh bookings will attract a price of Rs. 74.99 lakh. The deliveries are slated to begin from 10 August.

            The Cyberster features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that delivers 510bhp and 725Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.2 seconds. Power comes from a 77kWh battery pack which claims an MIDC-certified range of 580km.

            The exterior design includes scissor doors, a soft-top convertible roof, LED lighting, active aerodynamic elements, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The interior gets a wraparound cockpit with a triple-display layout, dual-zone climate control, vegan leather and Dinamica suede upholstery, and a Bose audio system.

            Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, electronic differential lock, Level 2 ADAS, and a real-time driver monitoring system. The Cyberster is available in four dual-tone exterior options and will be retailed via MG Select outlets. The bookings are open online, with both 3.3kW portable and 7.4kW wall box chargers included in the price.

