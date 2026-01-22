MG Cyberster Introduced in New Iris Cyan Colour Option

JSW MG Motor India, through its luxury retail channel MG SELECT, has introduced a new exterior paint option for the MG Cyberster. Called Iris Cyan, the new shade adds a distinctive blue-green hue to the electric roadster’s colour palette.

MG SELECT also confirmed that, apart from the new Iris Cyan, the Cyberster continues to be available in multiple dual tone colour combinations. These include Nuclear Yellow and Flare Red paired with a black roof, along with Andes Grey and Modern Beige contrasted by a red roof, giving buyers a wider choice of visual themes.

The MG Cyberster is one of the flagship offerings under the MG SELECT banner, which represents the brand’s luxury and performance oriented portfolio in India. Alongside the Cyberster, MG SELECT also retails the MG M9 luxury limousine, with experience centres currently operational across key Indian cities.

