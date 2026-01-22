    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG Cyberster Introduced in New Iris Cyan Colour Option

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 22 January 2026,03:23 PM IST

            JSW MG Motor India, through its luxury retail channel MG SELECT, has introduced a new exterior paint option for the MG Cyberster. Called Iris Cyan, the new shade adds a distinctive blue-green hue to the electric roadster’s colour palette.

            MG Cyberster Left Side View

            MG SELECT also confirmed that, apart from the new Iris Cyan, the Cyberster continues to be available in multiple dual tone colour combinations. These include Nuclear Yellow and Flare Red paired with a black roof, along with Andes Grey and Modern Beige contrasted by a red roof, giving buyers a wider choice of visual themes.

            The MG Cyberster is one of the flagship offerings under the MG SELECT banner, which represents the brand’s luxury and performance oriented portfolio in India. Alongside the Cyberster, MG SELECT also retails the MG M9 luxury limousine, with experience centres currently operational across key Indian cities.

            MG Cyberster
            MGCyberster ₹ 75.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | MG Cyberster | Cyberster

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            MG Majestor India Launch on 12 February

            MG Majestor India Launch on 12 February

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/23/2026 11:41:03

            The SUV was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo last year and is now nearing its market debut, with the brand finalising preparations for its launch.

            Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Ratings

            Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Ratings

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/23/2026 08:39:13

            The results underline the brand’s focus on occupant protection and safety engineering as it strengthens its presence in the Indian EV market.

            MG Cyberster Introduced in New Iris Cyan Colour Option

            MG Cyberster Introduced in New Iris Cyan Colour Option

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/22/2026 15:23:38

            Called Iris Cyan, the new shade adds a distinctive blue-green hue to the electric roadster’s colour palette.

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled With Fresh Design, New Features and Revised Gearboxes

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift Unveiled With Fresh Design, New Features and Revised Gearboxes

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/21/2026 14:43:45

            The refreshed model brings noticeable design changes, a more feature rich cabin and updated transmission options, with bookings now open ahead of the price announcement.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Electric Unveiled in India

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Electric Unveiled in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/21/2026 14:31:15

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially entered India’s battery electric vehicle space with the introduction of the Urban Cruiser Ebella. Bookings for the Ebella will are open for Rs. 21,000, while prices will be announced at a later date.

            Kia India Introduces New Syros HTK EX Variant at Rs. 9.89 Lakh

            Kia India Introduces New Syros HTK EX Variant at Rs. 9.89 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/19/2026 11:06:33

            Positioned above the standard Syros HTK trim, the new variant is aimed at buyers seeking more features without a significant jump in price.

            Volkswagen Discontinues Manual Gearbox on 1.5 TSI Taigun and Virtus

            Volkswagen Discontinues Manual Gearbox on 1.5 TSI Taigun and Virtus

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/19/2026 11:02:09

            The higher output petrol engine will now be sold exclusively with a seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kushaq

            Skoda Kushaq

            ₹ 10.66 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift

            Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift

            ₹ 1.85 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Renault Duster

            Renault Duster

            ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            ₹ 16.00 - 19.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2026
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 13.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI