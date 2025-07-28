MG Comet EV price increased by up to Rs. 15,000

JSW MG Motor India has raised the ex-showroom prices of the MG Comet EV across all variants by up to Rs. 15,000, effective immediately.

The entry‑level Executive variant now starts at Rs. 7.50 lakh (battery included), up by Rs. 14,000. The Excite and Excite Fast Charging trims each cost Rs. 15,000 more, now priced at Rs. 8.57 lakh and Rs. 8.97 lakh, respectively. The Exclusive variant has also gone up by Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 9.56 lakh. The Exclusive Fast Charging and Blackstorm Edition versions saw increases of around Rs. 14,000, now priced at Rs. 9.97 lakh and Rs. 10.00 lakh, respectively.

For customers opting for MG’s Battery‑as‑a‑Service (BaaS) plan, the per‑kilometre battery rental has risen from Rs. 2.90 to Rs. 3.10. While the Executive variant’s BaaS price remains unchanged at Rs. 4.99 lakh, all other variants now carry a Rs. 15,000 premium under this plan.

The Comet EV continues with a 17.3kWh battery driving a single rear‑mounted electric motor producing 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. The claimed ARAI range stands at 230 km on a full charge.

Inside, the Comet EV retains twin 10.25‑inch screens, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four‑speaker audio system, manual air‑conditioning, electrically foldable ORVMs, power windows, and keyless entry and start.

