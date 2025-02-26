MG Comet EV Blackstorm launched in India at Rs. 7.80 lakh

JSW MG Motor India has introduced the Blackstorm edition to its Comet EV portfolio. Launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 7.80 lakh, coupled with battery rental charges amounting to Rs. 2.5 per km, the Blackstorm edition has been positioned as the top-spec version. Customers seeking to buy the Blackstorm edition can visit the nearest MG dealership to book the car for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

The Comet Blackstorm gets Starry Black exteriors, with the nameplate being carved in dark chrome, and the ‘Internet Inside’ emblem finished in black. Internally, the same black theme is carried over, with the ‘Blackstorm’ emblem embroidered in red on the leatherette seats. Functional changes made to the cabin include a four-speaker audio system. The MG Comet EV Blackstorm offers personalisation options, bundled as an accessory pack, which includes a unique badge, wheel cover, and optional cosmetic elements like hood branding and skid plates.

As for the mechanical aspects, the MG Comet EV Blackstorm is powered by a 17.4kWh battery pack that delivers a claimed range of 230km, with support for fast charging. The rear wheel-mounted motor produces 41bhp and 110Nm peak torque.

