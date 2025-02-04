    Recently Viewed
            MG Comet Blackstorm leaked

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 04 February 2025,14:29 PM IST

            Ahead of its official debut, the MG Comet Blackstorm has been leaked. Like the rest of the Blackstorm models, this one gets a full black paint job with red wheels and red accents. The automaker will also fit leatherette upholstery as a part of the package.

            It’s based on the top-spec Exclusive variant of the Comet and thus gets all the car's bells and whistles. This includes climate control, dual digital screens, power mirrors, power windows, reverse camera and connected car technology. The only powertrain on offer is a 17.3kWh battery pack paired to an electric motor producing 41bhp and 110Nm. The claimed range stands at 230km and you have a charging time of 5 hours.

            When launched, the Comet EV Blackstorm joins the Astor Blackstrom, Hector Blackstorm and the Gloster Blackstorm.

