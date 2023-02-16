  • location
            MG cars to get expensive from 1 March, 2023

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 16 February 2023,15:42 PM IST

            MG Motor India is all set to levy a price hike across its model range. Come 1 March, 2023, all MG cars are set to get expensive by up to Rs 60,000. 

            Presently, the MG portfolio comprises Hector, Astor, Gloster, and ZS EV. Starting with the newly launched Hector, the petrol variants of the SUV will get costlier by up to Rs 40,000 while the diesel versions will get dearer by up to Rs 60,000. 

            As for the flagship SUV, Gloster, the prices are set to be upped by up to Rs 60,000. On the other side, the MG Astor will get a price increase of up to Rs 30,000. The MG ZS EV is the only electric vehicle in the brand’s India profile and is set to attract a price rise of up to Rs 40,000. 

            All new prices will come into effect from 1 March, 2023 and will vary depending on the model and variant. 

