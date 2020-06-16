MG begins production of Hector Plus ahead of launch next month

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 16 June 2020, 12:20 PM

The production of the MG Hector Plus has begun ahead of its launch that will take place in July 2020. The model, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, is produced at the company’s factory in Halol, Gujarat.

Speaking on the development, Manish Manek, Chief Plant Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The Hector Plus is aimed at addressing specific family needs with captain seats in the middle row and a third row for teenagers. Further augmenting the Hector brand family, the Hector Plus stands out as the smarter choice with advanced technology, best in-class safety, and unmatched comfort.”

The MG Hector Plus will feature captain seats in the middle row as well as a third row for occupants. The model will also come equipped with new elements including headlamps, front grille, front and rear bumpers, tail lights and revised skid plates.