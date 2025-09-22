MG Astor, Hector, and Gloster Get Cheaper After GST Revision

JSW MG Motor India has announced a significant price reduction across its ICE SUV lineup, passing on the full benefit of the revised GST rates to customers. The updated prices, effective 22 September, cover the Astor, Hector, Gloster, as well as their spare parts and accessories.

The move brings down the starting price of the MG Astor to Rs. 9.65 lakh, making it more affordable than when it was launched in 2021. The MG Hector, with its connected car features and ADAS suite, is now available from Rs. 14 lakh, while the flagship MG Gloster sees the steepest cut with prices lowered by up to Rs. 2.83 lakh, bringing its entry point to Rs. 39.80 lakh. Depending on the model and variant, customers stand to save anywhere between Rs. 54,000 and Rs. 3.04 lakh.

To sweeten the deal further, MG is also offering additional benefits of up to Rs. 3.50 lakh on the Gloster, along with attractive finance schemes such as 100 per cent on-road funding and a three-month EMI holiday.

