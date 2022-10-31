MG Air EV to make India debut in early 2023

MG has announced that it will bring the all-new Air EV to India sometime in early 2023. This upcoming two-door model will be the second electric vehicle from the brand after the MG ZS EV.

It is believed that the MG Air EV will be based on the Wuling Air EV, which falls under the microcar vehicle category. Unveiled in Indonesia this year, the Wuling Air EV measures 2,974mm in length, 1,505mm in width, and 1,631mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,010mm. The MG Air EV is also expected to carry forward the design and dimensions similar to its sibling. Meanwhile, it could be offered in a choice of two- or four-seat layout options.

Inside, MG’s Air EV may get a 10.25-inch dual-screen setup — a driver display and touchscreen infotainment system. Other features could include air conditioning, electronically controlled outside view mirrors, steering-mounted controls, and an electronic parking brake.

Although the Wuling Air EV is available in two different battery packs — standard range and long range, the details about the India-bound MG Air EV powertrain are unavailable. The Wuling Air comes with a claimed range of up to 200km and 300km, depending on the battery pack.

