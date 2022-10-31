  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            MG Air EV to make India debut in early 2023

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Sunday 30 October 2022,17:17 PM IST

            MG has announced that it will bring the all-new Air EV to India sometime in early 2023. This upcoming two-door model will be the second electric vehicle from the brand after the MG ZS EV.

            It is believed that the MG Air EV will be based on the Wuling Air EV, which falls under the microcar vehicle category. Unveiled in Indonesia this year, the Wuling Air EV measures 2,974mm in length, 1,505mm in width, and 1,631mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,010mm. The MG Air EV is also expected to carry forward the design and dimensions similar to its sibling. Meanwhile, it could be offered in a choice of two- or four-seat layout options.

            Inside, MG’s Air EV may get a 10.25-inch dual-screen setup — a driver display and touchscreen infotainment system. Other features could include air conditioning, electronically controlled outside view mirrors, steering-mounted controls, and an electronic parking brake.

            Although the Wuling Air EV is available in two different battery packs — standard range and long range, the details about the India-bound MG Air EV powertrain are unavailable. The Wuling Air comes with a claimed range of up to 200km and 300km, depending on the battery pack.

            MG ZS EV
            MG ZS EV ₹ 22.58 Lakh Onwards
            All MG CarsUpcoming MG Cars
            MG | ZS EV | MG ZS EV | Air EV | MG Air EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki launches XL6 S-CNG in India at Rs 12.24 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki launches XL6 S-CNG in India at Rs 12.24 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/31/2022 19:02:35

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the CNG version of the XL6 and Baleno in India.

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.28 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.28 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/31/2022 17:53:04

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs 8.28 lakh

            MG Air EV to make India debut in early 2023

            MG Air EV to make India debut in early 2023

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/31/2022 20:17:06

            The EV could provide a travel range of up to 300km.

            BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition launched at Rs 1.11 crore

            BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition launched at Rs 1.11 crore

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/28/2022 21:49:51

            BMW had promised 10 special-edition models for the Indian market as part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of its M division.

            New Jeep Grand Cherokee India launch slated for 11 November

            New Jeep Grand Cherokee India launch slated for 11 November

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/27/2022 21:08:36

            The new Grand Cherokee is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza likely to be offered in CNG version soon; variant details leaked

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza likely to be offered in CNG version soon; variant details leaked

            By Jay Shah10/27/2022 15:12:22

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza likely to be offered in CNG version soon; variant details leaked

            Force Gurkha five-door spied in production guise

            Force Gurkha five-door spied in production guise

            By Jay Shah10/27/2022 15:19:52

            Force Gurkha five-door spied in production guise

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 18.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Honda HR-V

            Honda HR-V

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

            Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

            ₹ 10.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 1.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars