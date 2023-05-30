Mercedes-Benz to launch updated A 200d in India later this year

Last week, Mercedes-Benz introduced the updated A-Class in the country, with prices in India starting at Rs. 45.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike the outgoing version, which was available in two variants, the updated model arrived only in the A 200 variant.

At the same time, Mercedes-Benz confirmed that the diesel variant, called the A 200d, will be launched in India in Q4 2024. This version is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine developing 147bhp and 320Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2023 Mercedes A-Class Limousine is currently available only with a 1.3-litre, turbo-petrol engine producing 161bhp and 270Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine received updates in the form of bulges on the bonnet, the signature grille with a star pattern, new 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, two 10.25-inch screens, a redesigned steering wheel, seven airbags, keyless-go, hands-free access, digital key handover, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and the latest-gen MBUX system.

