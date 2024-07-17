    Recently Viewed
            Mercedes to launch two new cars in India on 8 August, 2024

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Wednesday 17 July 2024,15:45 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the arrival of two new products early next month as a part of its strategy to launch 12 cars in the current calendar year. The new cars, to be launched on 12 August, will make their way to Indian shores via the CBU route.

            Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Left Front Three Quarter

            Starting with the CLE, this luxury sedan will make its debut in India in the cabriolet body style. Globally, the car is offered with two petrol engine options across three states of tune. Also up for grabs is an AMG variant, although it is unlikely to be brought to India. Feature highlights of the car will include all-LED lighting, large alloy wheels, foldable drop-top, single slat grille with chrome inserts, 11.9-inch touchscreen unit, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an ADAS suite.

            Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Right Rear Three Quarter

            The AMG GLC 43 Coupe will return to the Indian market after a hiatus of approximately two years. It will bring along minor changes to the design and feature set, some of which include tweaked front and rear bumpers, rear diffuser with quad exhaust tips, 21-inch alloy wheels, AMG-branded inserts across the interior, and AMG graphics on the screens too. 

            Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Left Rear Three Quarter

            The big change though, will be under the hood, where the 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine makes way for a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill with mild-hybrid tech. This engine, in typical Mercedes style, will be paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

            Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
            Mercedes-BenzGLC Coupe ₹ 72.50 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | GLC Coupe | Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

