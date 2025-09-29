    Recently Viewed
            Mercedes Recalls Select C-Class, GLC & AMG Models Over Safety Flaw

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 29 September 2025,08:24 AM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has initiated a recall of certain GLC, C-Class, and AMG models after identifying a potential defect that could compromise vehicle safety.

            The recall stems from a steering system issue in these vehicles, which could lead to a loss of steerability under some circumstances. The brand says that in affected cars, a key connection in the steering coupling may not have been torqued correctly during assembly, and over time this could loosen, risking compromised steering control.

            Mercedes-Benz GLC Left Rear Three Quarter

            The recall affects a small number of units of the GLC, C-Class, and AMG models. Owners who have purchased these variants are being contacted by Mercedes’ service network to schedule corrective work at no cost.

            Mercedes will inspect the steering coupling on the affected cars and rework or tighten the components as needed. Owners should reach out to their authorised dealership or check via vehicle identification number (VIN) to confirm whether their car is part of the recall.

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₹ 57.89 Lakh Onwards
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | C-Class | GLC | Mercedes-Benz GLC

