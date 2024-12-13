Mercedes-Maybach S-Class recalled for software issue

Mercedes’ flagship sedan has been recalled for a possible software issue. A total of 386 units have been recalled and Mercedes will rectify this issue free of cost to the owner. Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Left Front Three Quarter

In an official statement, the automaker said that it was recalling Maybach S-Class models manufactured between 29 April, 2021 and 27 January, 2024. The issue revolved around the software of the ECU which might not meet the current specifications. In such a case, an increase in exhaust temperatures and damage to surrounding components such as the engine wiring harness, and catalytic converter might occur. Therefore, a loss of propulsion without prior warning and an increased risk of fire cannot be ruled out.

While Mercedes-Benz has not released a statement, we expect the fix to be undertaken at no cost to the customer. Additionally, authorised dealers should be reaching out to the customers of the affected vehicle to schedule an appointment for the fix.

