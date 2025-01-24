Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series launched in India at Rs. 3.71 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its ultra-luxury SUV offerings with the introduction of the Maybach GLS 600 Night Series. Priced at Rs. 3.71 crore (ex-showroom), this new variant represents a premium of approximately Rs. 25 lakh over the existing model, focusing primarily on aesthetic enhancements.

The GLS 600 Night Series distinguishes itself through a distinctive dual-tone exterior finish, combining Mojave Silver on the upper body with Onyx Black on the lower section. This striking combination is complemented by extensive blacked-out exterior elements, including darkened trim and accents. Adding a touch of refinement, the front grille and headlights incorporate rose gold inserts. The vehicle rides on exclusive 22-inch all-black Maybach wheels, visually similar to those featured on the Maybach EQS 680 SUV Night Series.

Inside, the Night Series continues the dark theme. The cabin is appointed with bespoke Nappa leather upholstery complemented by wood and aluminium trim. The digital instrument cluster features a unique Night Series animation, further enhancing the exclusive ambiance. Beyond these cosmetic changes, the interior retains the features and layout of the top-spec Maybach GLS 600, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a high-fidelity 27-speaker sound system, and customisable 64-colour ambient lighting.

Mechanically, the Maybach GLS 600 Night Series remains unchanged. It makes use of the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine producing 550hp. A 48V mild-hybrid system provides an additional 250Nm boost, resulting in a combined torque output of 770Nm. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0-100kph in a claimed 4.9 seconds.

