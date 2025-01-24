    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series launched in India at Rs. 3.71 crore

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 24 January 2025,10:05 AM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its ultra-luxury SUV offerings with the introduction of the Maybach GLS 600 Night Series. Priced at Rs. 3.71 crore (ex-showroom), this new variant represents a premium of approximately Rs. 25 lakh over the existing model, focusing primarily on aesthetic enhancements.

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Left Front Three Quarter

            The GLS 600 Night Series distinguishes itself through a distinctive dual-tone exterior finish, combining Mojave Silver on the upper body with Onyx Black on the lower section. This striking combination is complemented by extensive blacked-out exterior elements, including darkened trim and accents. Adding a touch of refinement, the front grille and headlights incorporate rose gold inserts. The vehicle rides on exclusive 22-inch all-black Maybach wheels, visually similar to those featured on the Maybach EQS 680 SUV Night Series.

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Dashboard

            Inside, the Night Series continues the dark theme. The cabin is appointed with bespoke Nappa leather upholstery complemented by wood and aluminium trim. The digital instrument cluster features a unique Night Series animation, further enhancing the exclusive ambiance. Beyond these cosmetic changes, the interior retains the features and layout of the top-spec Maybach GLS 600, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a high-fidelity 27-speaker sound system, and customisable 64-colour ambient lighting.

            Mechanically, the Maybach GLS 600 Night Series remains unchanged. It makes use of the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine producing 550hp. A 48V mild-hybrid system provides an additional 250Nm boost, resulting in a combined torque output of 770Nm. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0-100kph in a claimed 4.9 seconds.

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS
            Mercedes-BenzMaybach GLS ₹ 3.39 Crore OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | Maybach GLS | Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series launched in India at Rs. 3.71 crore

            Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series launched in India at Rs. 3.71 crore

            By Jay Shah01/24/2025 08:04:27

            Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Night Series launched in India; priced at at Rs. 3.71 crore (ex-showroom).

            Skoda Kylaq ARAI-claimed mileage figures revealed

            Skoda Kylaq ARAI-claimed mileage figures revealed

            By Jay Shah01/24/2025 07:42:24

            Skoda Kylaq ARAI mileage figures for 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine revealed.

            Hyundai Creta Electric arrives at dealerships

            Hyundai Creta Electric arrives at dealerships

            By Jay Shah01/23/2025 16:09:39

            The newly launched Hyundai Creta Electric has started to arrive at dealerships across the country.

            New Skoda Kodiaq makes India debut at Bharat Mobility Show 2025

            New Skoda Kodiaq makes India debut at Bharat Mobility Show 2025

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/21/2025 18:00:42

            New Skoda Kodiaq will be launched in India later this year.

            Production-ready Tata Sierra makes debut at Auto Expo 2025

            Production-ready Tata Sierra makes debut at Auto Expo 2025

            By Jay Shah01/21/2025 16:53:45

            The production-ready Tata Sierra has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2025.

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e score five-star BNCAP safety rating

            Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e score five-star BNCAP safety rating

            By Jay Shah01/21/2025 15:50:01

            Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 score full 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

            New BMW X3 launched in India; prices start at Rs. 75.8 lakh

            New BMW X3 launched in India; prices start at Rs. 75.8 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni01/20/2025 08:07:24

            Fourth-gen X3 debuts in two variants.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            ₹ 6.79 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 7.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.20 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Syros

            Kia Syros

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            BYD Sealion 7

            BYD Sealion 7

            ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Volvo EX90

            Volvo EX90

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.30 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Skoda Octavia facelift

            Skoda Octavia facelift

            ₹ 35.00 - 40.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Lotus Emeya

            Lotus Emeya

            ₹ 2.34 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lotus Emira

            Lotus Emira

            ₹ 3.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW iX1 LWB

            BMW iX1 LWB

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X3

            BMW X3

            ₹ 75.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta Electric

            Hyundai Creta Electric

            ₹ 17.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars