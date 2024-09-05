Mercedes launches Maybach EQS 680 SUV in India; prices start at Rs. 2.25 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has officially introduced the new Maybach EQS SUV in the country with a price tag of Rs. 2.25 crore (ex-showroom). Available in a single, fully loaded variant called 680, it arrives in India via the CBU route.

Based on the standard EQS SUV, which, surprisingly, Mercedes has not launched in India, this Maybach iteration further ups the luxury quotient. In typical Maybach fashion, there is a large grille (blanked-out design for EVs) with vertical chrome slats, Maybach logo on the D-pillars, large Monobloc wheels, optional dual-tone paint schemes, and a ton of Maybach inserts all around.

The interior of the new Maybach EQS 680 SUV boasts the signature 56-inch Hyperscreen dominating the dashboard, 11 airbags (including a centre airbag for rear occupants), rear seat package, boss mode package, MBUX connectivity, dual-tone theme, Maybach logos on all screens and displays, ventilation and massage functions for the front seats, and turbine-style AC vents among others. Further, customers can choose from four-seat and five-seat versions.

Propelling the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is a 122kWh battery pack paired with a dual electric motor churning out 649bhp and 950Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 4Matic AWD system. The company claims a range of 611km on a single full charge, and with the help of a 200kW charger, a range of 300km can be replenished in just 20 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz | EQS Maybach | Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach