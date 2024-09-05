    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mercedes launches Maybach EQS 680 SUV in India; prices start at Rs. 2.25 crore

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Thursday 05 September 2024,13:01 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has officially introduced the new Maybach EQS SUV in the country with a price tag of Rs. 2.25 crore (ex-showroom). Available in a single, fully loaded variant called 680, it arrives in India via the CBU route.

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach Right Side View

            Based on the standard EQS SUV, which, surprisingly, Mercedes has not launched in India, this Maybach iteration further ups the luxury quotient. In typical Maybach fashion, there is a large grille (blanked-out design for EVs) with vertical chrome slats, Maybach logo on the D-pillars, large Monobloc wheels, optional dual-tone paint schemes, and a ton of Maybach inserts all around.

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach Rear View

            The interior of the new Maybach EQS 680 SUV boasts the signature 56-inch Hyperscreen dominating the dashboard, 11 airbags (including a centre airbag for rear occupants), rear seat package, boss mode package, MBUX connectivity, dual-tone theme, Maybach logos on all screens and displays, ventilation and massage functions for the front seats, and turbine-style AC vents among others. Further, customers can choose from four-seat and five-seat versions.

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach Second Row Seats

            Propelling the 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is a 122kWh battery pack paired with a dual electric motor churning out 649bhp and 950Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels via the 4Matic AWD system. The company claims a range of 611km on a single full charge, and with the help of a 200kW charger, a range of 300km can be replenished in just 20 minutes.

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach
            Mercedes-BenzEQS Maybach ₹ 2.25 Crore OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | EQS Maybach | Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 65 lakh

            BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched in India at Rs. 65 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/06/2024 08:54:26

            The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets a new M Sport Pro Edition priced at Rs. 65 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition launched in India at Rs. 69.70 lakh

            Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition launched in India at Rs. 69.70 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/05/2024 15:14:55

            The Lexus ES Luxury Plus Edition has been introduced at Rs. 69.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Mercedes launches Maybach EQS 680 SUV in India; prices start at Rs. 2.25 crore

            Mercedes launches Maybach EQS 680 SUV in India; prices start at Rs. 2.25 crore

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/05/2024 13:01:59

            It is the flagship electric luxury SUV from the brand.

            Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens Gravity variants launched

            Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens Gravity variants launched

            By Jay Shah09/05/2024 10:29:52

            The Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens get a new Gravity variant with additional features.

            Hyundai launches Creta Knight; prices start at Rs. 14.51 lakh

            Hyundai launches Creta Knight; prices start at Rs. 14.51 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/04/2024 15:13:41

            Available in two variants across two engines and transmission options each.

            Hyundai Aura E variant launched in India at Rs. 7.49 lakh

            Hyundai Aura E variant launched in India at Rs. 7.49 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/03/2024 18:11:31

            The Hyundai Aura CNG gets an affordable E variant at Rs. 7.49 lakh.

            Tata Curvv launched in India: All you need to know!

            Tata Curvv launched in India: All you need to know!

            By Desirazu Venkat09/03/2024 14:49:03

            The Curvv is available in five trim levels and across three engine options

            Featured Cars

            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Kia New EV9

            Kia New EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia New Carnival

            Kia New Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD e6 facelift

            BYD e6 facelift

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            Hyundai Tucson facelift

            ₹ 29.00 - 36.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Maybach

            ₹ 2.25 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maserati GranTurismo

            Maserati GranTurismo

            ₹ 2.72 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Aston Martin Vantage

            Aston Martin Vantage

            ₹ 3.99 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Audi Q8

            Audi Q8

            ₹ 1.17 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars