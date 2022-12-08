Mercedes India to hike prices from start of 2023

  • location
            Pawan Mudaliar

            Thursday 08 December 2022,14:38 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has announced a price increase across its entire range from 1 January 2023. A hike of five per cent will be effective on all the ex-showroom prices of its entire line-up. According to the company, rising input and logistics costs are the primary reason for the hike. 

            Following are the revised model-wise prices (ex-showroom):

            Mercedes GLA 200 – Rs 46.50 lakh

            Mercedes GLA 220d – Rs 48 lakh

            Mercedes C200 – Rs 57.5 lakh

            Mercedes C220d – Rs 58.50 lakh

            Mercedes E 200 Exclusive – Rs 72.5 lakh

            Mercedes E220d Exclusive – Rs 73.50 lakh

            Mercedes GLE 300d 4M – Rs 88 lakh

            Mercedes GLE 400d 4M – Rs 1.05 crore

            Mercedes S 350d – Rs 1.65 crore

            Mercedes-Maybach S 580 – Rs 2.57 crore

            The top-end Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580 will receive the maximum price hike of Rs 7 lakh. 

            Commenting on the hike, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Mercedes-Benz has been creating benchmarks in the luxury automotive industry in India, introducing world-class products and technologies for the discerning customers. However, to run a sustainable and profitable business for us and our franchise partners, a price correction is necessitated to offset the rising inflationary cost pressures. Though we are absorbing the majority of the increase, we are left with no option but to pass on some portion of the cost hike to the customers. The price correction will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning and continue to offer best-in-class ownership experiences associated with Mercedes-Benz.”

            All Popular Cars