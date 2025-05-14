Mercedes Cars to Get 2-phase Price Hike in India

Mercedes-Benz India is set to exercise upward revisions to its entire product range in two phases – June and September 2025. These hikes have been attributed to rising input costs and forex rates impacting the overall costs of CBUs.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class is set to command a Rs. 90,000 premium over its existing ex-showroom tag. The Maybach S 680 will receive the strongest hit, commanding a premium of Rs. 12.2 lakh above its current prices. According to the carmaker, the two-stage hike will provide sufficient leeway to the prospective buyer. Innovative financing solutions will be brought in via Mercedes-Benz Financial Services for a minimised impact.

