Mercedes-Benz V-Class Set to Launch in India on 3 March

Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that its premium luxury MPV, the V-Class, will be launched in the Indian market on 3 March. The announcement comes ahead of deliveries, which are expected to begin shortly after the official launch.

The V-Class will be positioned above conventional people movers in the market and is likely to appeal to buyers seeking spacious and luxurious cabin space. Early indications suggest that the MPV will be offered in a fully loaded specification to justify its positioning in the premium segment.

Under the bonnet, the V-Class is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission. The MPV’s powertrain and drivetrain configuration are expected to be tuned for relaxed cruising and strong highway performance.

On the outside, the V-Class sports Mercedes-Benz’s traditional luxury design language, with a prominent grille, chrome accents, and a long wheelbase that underscores its presence. The MPV’s silhouette emphasises comfort and practicality, with large glasshouse areas for enhanced visibility and a sense of openness.

Inside, the V-Class is expected to offer a premium experience with features such as captain seats, multi-zone climate control, a digital instrument cluster, a large infotainment screen, and multiple connectivity and comfort amenities tailored for both driver and passengers. The cabin’s focus will be on space and refined comfort, making it suitable for chauffeur-driven use as well as family travel.

Official price details and variant specifications are expected to be revealed closer to the launch date. Once launched, it will rival the likes of the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

