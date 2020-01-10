Mercedes-Benz to launch next-gen GLE in India on 28 January

Desirazu Venkat Friday 10 January 2020, 17:15 PM

Mercedes-Benz will launch the second-generation GLE-Class in India on 28 January. Unveiled in 2018, this second-generation car is underpinned by a new platform, engine options as well as a new design language. The GLE is Mercedes’ prime player in the mid-size luxury segment. It rivals the likes of the BMW X5 , Audi Q5 , Volvo XC60 , Jaguar F-Pace and the Porsche Macan .

This second-generation GLE sports curvy lines and the latest Mercedes-Benz design elements as part of its appearance. It is a major step up from the previous model that had been derived from the ML-Class SUV.

The cabin is typical Mercedes-Benz with features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen and instrument cluster, 64 colour ambient lighting, wireless charging, 360-degree camera and electrically adjustable rear seats. All versions of the car are expected to get the German automaker’s latest safety technology and driving aids.

This new model will be offered here in the 300d, 400d and the 450 petrol engine options. The former are four-cylinder engines while the 450 petrol has been fitted with mild-hybrid technology. All versions of the car get 4MATIC AWD technology and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.