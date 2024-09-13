    Recently Viewed
            Mercedes-Benz to launch new E-Class in India next month

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Saturday 14 September 2024,14:01 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz is all set to drive in the new E-Class in the country next month, the German automobile brand has confirmed. The sixth-gen iteration of the luxury sedan will arrive in the LWB form, and India is the only RHD market to get it in this guise.

            Under the hood, the new E-Class will source power from 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, petrol and diesel engines in the E200 and E220d variants, respectively. A 48V mild-hybrid system and a nine-speed automatic are standard. The petrol motor generates 194bhp and 320Nm while the diesel mill develops 197bhp and 400Nm.

            The new-gen E-Class gets an evolutionary design with new LED headlamps, star-pattern avantgarde grille, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, flush-fitting door handles, Maybach-inspired rear quarter glass, and 3D star design LED taillights.

            Inside, the 2024 E-Class will come equipped with the signature 56-inch MBUX hyperscreen, four-zone climate control, rear seat recline function with chauffeur package, 64 colour ambient lighting, electric sun blinds at the rear, power-closing doors, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and wireless chargers for both rows.

