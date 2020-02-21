Mercedes-Benz to launch GLC Coupe facelift in India on 3 March

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 21 February 2020, 14:10 PM

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift will be launched in India on 3 March. The model is the Coupe version of the GLC facelift that was launched in India in December last year. Rivals to the GLC facelift will include the BMW X4 and the Porsche Macan .

Unlike the outgoing version of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe that was offered exclusively in the AMG guise, we expect the facelifted version to be offered in the 300 and 300d variants. The former is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 258bhp and 370Nm of torque while the 300d will be propelled by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing 245bhp and 500Nm of torque. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a nine-speed automatic transmission while the brand’s 4-Matic all-wheel-drive would be offered as standard across the range.

Design highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe include new LED headlamps, new diamond-pattern grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, new LED tail lights, new diffuser and angular exhaust tips. Inside, the model will come equipped with a new multifunction steering wheel, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MBUX interface and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster.