    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mercedes-Benz to Launch CLA EV in India in April 2026

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 04 February 2026,11:14 AM IST

            Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that its all-electric CLA EV will make its Indian debut in April 2026, marking an important expansion of the brand’s electric vehicle portfolio in the country. The announcement reinforces Mercedes’ intent to strengthen its presence in the premium EV segment as more buyers shift toward electrification.

            Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Right Side View

            The CLA EV is expected to arrive here with the same global specifications that have been showcased internationally. Under the skin, the electric sedan is built on a dedicated EV architecture featuring an advanced high-voltage battery pack and a choice of powertrain options. In global markets, the model is offered with both rear-wheel drive and dual-motor 4MATIC configurations, with outputs ranging up to around 350bhp and strong claimed driving ranges.

            Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Dashboard

            Visually, the CLA EV takes on a sleek and aerodynamic four-door silhouette, emphasising a modern interpretation of Mercedes’ design language. The absence of a conventional grille, flush door handles, and connected LED lighting contribute to its contemporary EV character. The EV’s dimensions are also expected to align with global specifications, offering a roomy cabin and a focus on passenger comfort.

            Inside, the CLA EV is likely to feature a high-tech infotainment ecosystem with digital displays, connectivity features, and advanced driver assistance systems. Premium materials and a driver-centric layout are also expected to be part of the package, keeping in line with Mercedes’ luxury positioning.

            Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Left Rear Three Quarter

            While Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the timeline for the CLA EV’s arrival in India, details on pricing and variant specifications are yet to be released. The brand will likely finalise these closer to the launch date, with local market positioning calibrated to compete with other premium electric sedans expected in the same segment.

            Mercedes-Benz CLA EV
            Mercedes-BenzCLA EV ₹ 45.00 - 55.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | CLA EV | Mercedes-Benz CLA EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Volkswagen Opens Tayron R-Line Pre-Bookings in India

            Volkswagen Opens Tayron R-Line Pre-Bookings in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/05/2026 19:12:10

            Enthusiasts can now reserve the flagship seven-seater for a token amount of Rs. 51,000 through showrooms and online channels.

            Mercedes-Benz to Launch CLA EV in India in April 2026

            Mercedes-Benz to Launch CLA EV in India in April 2026

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/04/2026 11:14:54

            Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that its all-electric CLA EV will make its Indian debut in April 2026, marking an important expansion of the brand’s electric vehicle portfolio in the country.

            BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Introduced in India

            BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro Introduced in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/03/2026 12:49:38

            BMW India has expanded the X3 portfolio with the introduction of a new top-end variant, the 30 xDrive M Sport Pro. Bookings are open ahead of a price announcement scheduled for 16 February.

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Electric SUV Launch Window Confirmed

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Electric SUV Launch Window Confirmed

            By CarTrade Editorial Team02/02/2026 20:13:12

            The EV is expected to be launched in this month, with deliveries beginning soon after its official debut.

            Jeep Meridian Gets Sliding Second-Row Seats for Added Comfort

            Jeep Meridian Gets Sliding Second-Row Seats for Added Comfort

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/31/2026 09:51:19

            The feature is now available across select variants and offers greater adjustability for occupants in the middle row.

            Over 50,000 Units of Skoda Kylaq Produced in India

            Over 50,000 Units of Skoda Kylaq Produced in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/31/2026 09:36:24

            The achievement reflects growing demand for the model since its launch and adds to Skoda’s expanding footprint in the Indian SUV market.

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets New Tech Package With HUD and Ambient Lighting

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Gets New Tech Package With HUD and Ambient Lighting

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/29/2026 15:01:15

            Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a new Technology Package for the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, adding a suite of accessories. The package is priced at Rs. 29,499 and is available across all variants of the SUV.

            Featured Cars

            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 11.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            Skoda Kushaq Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Nissan Gravite

            Nissan Gravite

            ₹ 6.00 - 9.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

            ₹ 16.00 - 19.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 15.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Nissan Tekton

            Nissan Tekton

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

            Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

            ₹ 48.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2026
            Mercedes-Benz New V-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New V-Class

            ₹ 1.00 - 1.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2026
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 5.60 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 13.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            Mahindra XUV 7XO

            ₹ 13.66 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Plus

            MG Hector Plus

            ₹ 17.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars

            ai Chatbot Icon
            Looking for a car? Ask any questionAI