Mercedes-Benz to Launch CLA EV in India in April 2026

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that its all-electric CLA EV will make its Indian debut in April 2026, marking an important expansion of the brand’s electric vehicle portfolio in the country. The announcement reinforces Mercedes’ intent to strengthen its presence in the premium EV segment as more buyers shift toward electrification.

The CLA EV is expected to arrive here with the same global specifications that have been showcased internationally. Under the skin, the electric sedan is built on a dedicated EV architecture featuring an advanced high-voltage battery pack and a choice of powertrain options. In global markets, the model is offered with both rear-wheel drive and dual-motor 4MATIC configurations, with outputs ranging up to around 350bhp and strong claimed driving ranges.

Visually, the CLA EV takes on a sleek and aerodynamic four-door silhouette, emphasising a modern interpretation of Mercedes’ design language. The absence of a conventional grille, flush door handles, and connected LED lighting contribute to its contemporary EV character. The EV’s dimensions are also expected to align with global specifications, offering a roomy cabin and a focus on passenger comfort.

Inside, the CLA EV is likely to feature a high-tech infotainment ecosystem with digital displays, connectivity features, and advanced driver assistance systems. Premium materials and a driver-centric layout are also expected to be part of the package, keeping in line with Mercedes’ luxury positioning.

While Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the timeline for the CLA EV’s arrival in India, details on pricing and variant specifications are yet to be released. The brand will likely finalise these closer to the launch date, with local market positioning calibrated to compete with other premium electric sedans expected in the same segment.

