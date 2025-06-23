Mercedes-Benz Recalls GLC, S-Class, EQS, AMG SL 55 Over Fire Risk

Mercedes-Benz India has issued its sixth voluntary recall of the year, impacting 30 units across several models due to a potential fire risk. This recall affects the GLC, AMG SL 55, EQS electric sedan, and S-Class vehicles.

The core issue, as detailed in the recall listing by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), points to incorrectly reworked fuse boxes. This critical flaw could lead to various system failures, including an unexpected loss of propulsion, impaired restraint functions, or a malfunctioning instrument cluster – significantly increasing the risk of a crash and potential injuries.'

Here's a breakdown of the affected units with their manufacturing periods:

Model Units Affected Manufacturing Period GLC 3 9 September, 2023 to 4 December, 2023 EQS 16 19 July, 2023 to 8 April, 2024 AMG SL 55 2 5 July, 2023 to 28 August, 2023 S-Class 9 22 June, 2023 to 20 March, 2024

Mercedes-Benz is expected to contact the owners of these affected vehicles proactively. The necessary inspection and repair work will be carried out at authorised service centres free of charge, as is the standard practice for such recalls.

Mercedes-Benz | S-Class | Mercedes-Benz S-Class | GLC | Mercedes-Benz GLC | EQS | Mercedes-Benz EQS | Maybach S-Class | Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class | AMG SL55 Roadster | Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster