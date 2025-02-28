Mercedes-Benz Recalls C-Class and E-Class: ECU Issue Affects Over 2,500 Units

Mercedes-Benz recently issued an official recall for its C-Class and E-Class units in India. Affecting more than 2,500 units across the country, the issue pertains to the ECU glitching out in certain scenarios.

As per official sources, the software in the ECU may not correspond to current specifications. While exiting the sailing mode, the FI system reportedly cuts off, causing the car to lose power without any warning. This scenario may result in a collision.

Three C-Class vehicles manufactured between 31 August and 31 October, 2021 and 2,543 E-Class vehicles manufactured between 29 April, 2022 and 20 August, 2024 are a part of the recall. Mercedes-Benz is expected to reach out to customers, rolling out a fix, free of charge.

