            Mercedes-Benz Recalls C-Class and E-Class: ECU Issue Affects Over 2,500 Units

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Friday 28 February 2025,12:42 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz recently issued an official recall for its C-Class and E-Class units in India. Affecting more than 2,500 units across the country, the issue pertains to the ECU glitching out in certain scenarios.

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Front Three Quarter

            As per official sources, the software in the ECU may not correspond to current specifications. While exiting the sailing mode, the FI system reportedly cuts off, causing the car to lose power without any warning. This scenario may result in a collision.

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Front Three Quarter

            Three C-Class vehicles manufactured between 31 August and 31 October, 2021 and 2,543 E-Class vehicles manufactured between 29 April, 2022 and 20 August, 2024 are a part of the recall. Mercedes-Benz is expected to reach out to customers, rolling out a fix, free of charge.

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₹ 59.40 Lakh Onwards
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | Mercedes Benz E Class | E Class | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | C-Class

            All Popular Cars