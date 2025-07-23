Mercedes-Benz Opens Luxury Car Showroom in Patna

Mercedes-Benz India has inaugurated its first luxury car showroom in Patna, marking its entry into the Bihar market. The facility, operated by Group Landmark, is part of the brand’s ‘Go-to Customer’ strategy to strengthen presence in emerging cities.

The newly launched showroom, named Landmark Cars, is spread across 16,500 sq. ft. and includes a 3S setup - sales, service, and spares. It features a dedicated display area for the entire Mercedes-Benz lineup, including high-end models such as the S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and AMG range.

The facility integrates modern design and digital tools for personalised customer consultations. It also houses a Top-End Vehicle Lounge, exclusive hospitality zones, and a dedicated handover bay. A 60kW DC fast charger has been installed at the site and is open to all EV owners in Patna.

Customers will have access to a full suite of services including vehicle sales, servicing, test drives, and access to merchandise. The consulting areas, private rooms, and media displays are designed to offer a customised and private luxury buying experience.

With this addition, Mercedes-Benz now has a presence in 50 Indian cities with over 125 luxury touchpoints. The brand plans further expansion with upcoming showrooms in cities like Kanpur, Varanasi, and Udaipur.

