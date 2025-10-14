    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Mercedes-Benz Introduces G450d in India at Rs. 2.90 Crore

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 14 October 2025,08:17 AM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India officially added a new diesel-powered version to its G-Class roster, launching the G450d at Rs. 2.90 crore (ex-showroom). With this addition, the G-Class line-up in India now spans petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains.

            The G450d is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine coupled with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It produces around 362bhp and 750 Nm of torque, with extra power from the integrated starter generator. Power is channelled to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes claims it accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in 5.8 seconds.

            Despite introducing a new variant, the G450d retains the G-Class’s off-road credentials. It comes with the signature three differential locks, ladder-frame architecture, and robust underpinnings that enable high approach and departure angles, a ground clearance of 241mm, and a fording depth of 70cm.

            Aesthetically, the SUV adopts refreshed styling touches such as a newly designed grille with four horizontal slats, updated bumpers, roof-edge spoiler elements, and cladding revisions around the A-pillars. It rolls on 20-inch AMG wheels with a high-gloss black finish. Inside, the cabin features the latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment, dual 12.3-inch displays, augmented reality navigation, and premium Nappa leather upholstery. Ambient lighting, a Burmester sound system, and a dedicated off-road display enhance its appeal.

            To maintain exclusivity, Mercedes-Benz has limited the first batch of the G450d to only 50 units in India.

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class
            Mercedes-BenzG-Class ₹ 2.38 Crore OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | Mercedes-Benz G-Class | G-Class

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New Mini JCW Countryman All4 , Priced at Rs. 64.90 lakh

            New Mini JCW Countryman All4 , Priced at Rs. 64.90 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/15/2025 08:20:42

            Mini India has launched the new John Cooper Works Countryman All4 in India at Rs. 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will be available across all Mini dealerships as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Deliveries are expected to begin soon.

            Mercedes-Benz Introduces G450d in India at Rs. 2.90 Crore

            Mercedes-Benz Introduces G450d in India at Rs. 2.90 Crore

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/14/2025 08:17:12

            Mercedes-Benz India has officially added a diesel-powered version to its G-Class roster, launching the G450d at Rs. 2.90 crore (ex-showroom). With this addition, the G-Class line-up in India now spans petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains.

            Renault Introduces India-Built Triber in South Africa

            Renault Introduces India-Built Triber in South Africa

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/13/2025 12:37:38

            Renault has officially launched the now-facelifted Triber MPV in South Africa. Produced in Chennai, this version is identical in design and features to the model recently updated in India.

            Tesla Model Y Top Trim Gets Range Boost in Latest Update

            Tesla Model Y Top Trim Gets Range Boost in Latest Update

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/12/2025 09:31:33

            Tesla has quietly upgraded the top-end variant of its Model Y, giving it a noticeable increase in driving range without changing its core electric drivetrain.

            Kia Carens Clavis Lineup Expands with New Six-Seater Variants

            Kia Carens Clavis Lineup Expands with New Six-Seater Variants

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/12/2025 09:18:05

            Kia India has expanded the Carens Clavis range by adding a new HTX(O) trim along with additional six-seater variants. The new variant, priced at Rs 19.27 lakh (ex-showroom).

            JSW MG Motor Launches Windsor Inspire Edition

            JSW MG Motor Launches Windsor Inspire Edition

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/10/2025 08:11:38

            JSW MG Motor India has launched the Windsor Inspire Edition to mark one year of the Windsor’s journey in India. Introduced as a limited run of just 300 units, the Inspire Edition celebrates 40,000 unit sales milestone.

            Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs. 26.78 Lakh

            Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs. 26.78 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team10/08/2025 18:11:07

            Jeep India has launched a new special edition of its popular SUV, the Compass Track Edition. Based on the top-spec Model S trim, the new Track Edition brings subtle design enhancements and interior upgrades.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue

            Hyundai New Venue

            ₹ 7.90 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Tata Sierra EV

            Tata Sierra EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Tata Safari EV

            Tata Safari EV

            ₹ 26.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            Hyundai New Venue N Line

            ₹ 11.29 - 13.23 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Citroen eC3 Facelift

            Citroen eC3 Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maserati MCPura

            Maserati MCPura

            ₹ 5.12 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen Aircross X

            Citroen Aircross X

            ₹ 8.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars