Mercedes-Benz Introduces G450d in India at Rs. 2.90 Crore

Mercedes-Benz India officially added a new diesel-powered version to its G-Class roster, launching the G450d at Rs. 2.90 crore (ex-showroom). With this addition, the G-Class line-up in India now spans petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains.

The G450d is powered by a 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine coupled with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It produces around 362bhp and 750 Nm of torque, with extra power from the integrated starter generator. Power is channelled to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes claims it accelerates from 0 to 100kmph in 5.8 seconds.

Despite introducing a new variant, the G450d retains the G-Class’s off-road credentials. It comes with the signature three differential locks, ladder-frame architecture, and robust underpinnings that enable high approach and departure angles, a ground clearance of 241mm, and a fording depth of 70cm.

Aesthetically, the SUV adopts refreshed styling touches such as a newly designed grille with four horizontal slats, updated bumpers, roof-edge spoiler elements, and cladding revisions around the A-pillars. It rolls on 20-inch AMG wheels with a high-gloss black finish. Inside, the cabin features the latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment, dual 12.3-inch displays, augmented reality navigation, and premium Nappa leather upholstery. Ambient lighting, a Burmester sound system, and a dedicated off-road display enhance its appeal.

To maintain exclusivity, Mercedes-Benz has limited the first batch of the G450d to only 50 units in India.

