Mercedes-Benz India to launch new-gen CLA-Class and GLA-Class in Q2 2020

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 10 January 2020, 17:45 PM

The Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class and GLA-Class will be launched in India later this year. The brand had previously revealed four models will be launched in 2020, including the new GLS, GLC Coupe, AMG GT four-door and the new GLE. The company will begin its launch spree for the year with the debut of the new GLE that will take place towards the end of January.

Mercedes-Benz took the wraps off the new GLA-Class last month. The baby SUV has grown in dimensions and is now longer and taller when compared with the outgoing model. Based on the MFA platform that also underpins the new A-Class, the new GLA features a new exterior design. Inside, the model receives a fully digital instrument console, fighter-jet style AC vents, new touchpad and coloured HUD. Powering the model internationally is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine making 161bhp. A plug-in hybrid variant is expected to join the line-up later.

New Mercedes-Benz CLA

Unveiled at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class features a new design language on the outside and new features on the inside, including the MBUX infotainment system. Powering the model is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 225bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired to a seven-speed DSG transmission. A diesel engine may also be offered when it arrives via the CKD route later this year.