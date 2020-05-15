Mercedes-Benz India to launch new C63 Coupe and AMG GT R on 27 May

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 15 May 2020, 21:23 PM

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch two new products in the Indian market soon. The company, which recently resumed production at the Chakan plant, will introduce the new AMG GT R and C63 Coupe in India on 27 May.

The updated Mercedes-AMG GT R, the model is powered by a 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 engine that produces 576bhp and 700Nm of torque. Paired to a seven-speed DCT automatic unit, the model can attain speeds of 0-100kmph in just 3.6 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 318kmph. A few feature highlights of the new AMG GT R include redesigned LED headlamps, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument display, AMG-spec steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather and AMG-spec Sport seats.

New Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe

The Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe was unveiled at the 2018 New York Auto Show. Exterior highlights of the model include a Panamericana grille, new air vents, redesigned headlamps, flared fenders, aggressive diffuser and quad trapezoidal shaped exhausts. The model is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 469bhp and 650Nm of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the model sprints from 0-100kmph in four seconds.